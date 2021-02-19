Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $7.60. Psychemedics shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 17,143 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

