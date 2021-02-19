Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$1.38. Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 91,388 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$74.23 million and a PE ratio of -9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92.

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.