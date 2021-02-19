Punk Basic Trading Down 8.2% Today (PUNK-BASIC)

Punk Basic (CURRENCY:PUNK-BASIC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Punk Basic has traded flat against the US dollar. Punk Basic has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $4,485.00 worth of Punk Basic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Punk Basic coin can currently be bought for about $24,043.95 or 0.43202192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.12 or 0.00594956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00061489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00084787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00069399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00033960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00075171 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00398604 BTC.

Punk Basic Profile

Punk Basic’s total supply is 120 coins. Punk Basic’s official Twitter account is @NFTX_

Punk Basic Coin Trading

Punk Basic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

