Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.60. Puyi shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Puyi Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

