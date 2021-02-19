PWR Coin Achieves Market Cap of $481,875.86 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $481,875.86 and approximately $111.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 73.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,932.28 or 0.99969165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.92 or 0.00570020 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.28 or 0.00820880 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00266743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00147555 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002293 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001589 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.