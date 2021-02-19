Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issued By KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.73, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,166 shares of company stock valued at $134,258 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

