Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for UDR in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

UDR stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.