Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for J2 Global, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J2 Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JCOM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Shares of JCOM opened at $109.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 105.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 36.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

