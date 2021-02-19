Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 70.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 40,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

