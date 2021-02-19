Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

A opened at $127.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

