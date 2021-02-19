Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAKE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $57.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

