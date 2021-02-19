Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Increased by Analyst

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34. IAA has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

