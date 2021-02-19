Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Increased by Analyst

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of CAKE opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

