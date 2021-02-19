Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Issued By Raymond James

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

