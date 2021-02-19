Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By Truist Securiti

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

EQT stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5,763.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 16.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

