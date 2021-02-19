Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By William Blair

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

