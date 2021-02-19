QASH Tops 1-Day Volume of $889,337.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $26.87 million and approximately $889,337.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00827734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00037491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00058047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.63 or 0.04901445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00016793 BTC.

QASH (QASH) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

