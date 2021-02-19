qiibee (QBX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $4,400.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, qiibee has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $287.80 or 0.00530343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00061784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00086316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00076828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.50 or 0.00417374 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

