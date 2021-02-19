Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,970 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $171.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

