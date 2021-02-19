QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

NYSE:QTS opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

