Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $718.47 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $7.32 or 0.00013037 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $718.47 million and approximately $728.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,173,068 coins and its circulating supply is 98,139,265 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

