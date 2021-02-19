QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Down 33.1% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $291,845.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00777846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019779 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.04651476 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.