Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $95.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.40 million. Qualys reported sales of $86.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $400.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

QLYS opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 9,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $899,269.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,899 shares of company stock worth $6,851,984. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

