Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.37

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.37 and last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 17624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,236 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $141,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,026 shares in the company, valued at $44,757,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,924 shares of company stock worth $4,181,483. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 379,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 371,269 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $13,245,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $7,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

