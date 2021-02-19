Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues Earnings Results

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%.

QDEL traded down $21.25 on Friday, hitting $188.85. 21,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.