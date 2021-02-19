Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 13.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $170.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Quidel traded as low as $181.50 and last traded at $182.59. 2,502,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 940,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.10.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.71.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

