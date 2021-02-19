QunQun Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $362,585.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. QunQun has a market cap of $2.90 million and $362,585.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.39 or 0.00773369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00042255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00059508 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.66 or 0.04633527 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

