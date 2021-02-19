Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Acquires $59,900.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. 913,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,838. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $23,409,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,519,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,872,000 after acquiring an additional 680,341 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,695,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 524,060 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 473,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 402,318 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

