Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.30

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 35700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.01 million and a PE ratio of -28.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

