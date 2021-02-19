Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $24.96

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $22.45. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 51,684 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99.
In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,969.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
