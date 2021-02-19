Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Down to $24.96

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $22.45. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 51,684 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,969.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.