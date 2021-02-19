RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Up 6.5%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.21. 773,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 807,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $621.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
