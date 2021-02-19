RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Up 6.5%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.21. 773,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 807,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $621.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.