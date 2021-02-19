Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Capitalization Hits $27.08 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $27.08 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00264796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.73 or 0.02714096 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

