Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 37,456 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Datadog worth $32,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Datadog by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,418.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 389,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $21,907,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,959.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $586,712.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,231,294 shares of company stock valued at $223,268,453 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3,545.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

