Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,601 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $147.85 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,320,975. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

