Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 803,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701,488 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 501,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,899,000 after acquiring an additional 439,311 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

