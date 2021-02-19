Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $12.25 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

