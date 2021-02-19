Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $18.87 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,257 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of F5 Networks worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

Shares of FFIV opened at $199.03 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $612,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,225,383.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,796. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

