Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $24.13 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

NYSE:AWK opened at $160.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.