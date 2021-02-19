Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $31.09 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,115 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of HP worth $31,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after buying an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in HP by 4.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 246,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,897,367 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 793,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,851 shares of company stock worth $10,231,559 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

