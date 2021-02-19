Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $32.17 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.15% of Church & Dwight worth $32,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

