Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $337.92 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $438.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

