Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 4,700 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.18% of Henry Schein worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
HSIC stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
