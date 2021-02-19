Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 4,700 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.18% of Henry Schein worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.