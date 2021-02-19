Raise (RAISE) Reaches Market Cap of $73,674.81

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Raise has a total market cap of $73,674.81 and approximately $1,689.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00744199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00046323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019822 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.78 or 0.04556298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Raise Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

