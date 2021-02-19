Rally Reaches Market Cap of $19.45 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and $1.73 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00523501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.00420145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029093 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.