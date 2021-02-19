Raphael Lamm Buys 3,383,120 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 3,383,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$7,304,156.08 ($5,217,254.34).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Raphael Lamm bought 1,347,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$2,659,471.50 ($1,899,622.50).

On Wednesday, November 25th, Raphael Lamm bought 557,546 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$1,089,444.88 ($778,174.92).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.07.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

