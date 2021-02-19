Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Rapid7 worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,198,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,844.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

