Rapidz Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $8,268.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00061672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.00767240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00043262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00041848 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.49 or 0.04548645 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.