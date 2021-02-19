Rate3 (RTE) Market Cap Achieves $870,036.59

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $870,036.59 and approximately $250,318.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00062110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00766484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00042025 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.31 or 0.04562851 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

