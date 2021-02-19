Raymond James Boosts Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$3.00

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$2.08.

Shares of BNE stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$3.15. 5,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,971. The company has a market cap of C$105.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$3.31.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,221.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

