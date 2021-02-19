Raymond James Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

DIR.UN traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.25. 88,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.14. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$6.89 and a 1 year high of C$14.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.